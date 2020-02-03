Iran oil minister says China’s coronavirus impacted oil demand

The spread of China’s new coronavirus had hit oil demand and called for an effort to stabilize oil prices, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday according to Iran’s official news agency IRNA.



The minister also said Iran would agree to an earlier OPEC meeting if the rest of the group’s members agreed to oil production cuts. OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are

considering meeting in February instead of March.



“The oil market is under pressure and prices have dropped to under $60 a barrel and efforts must be made to balance it,” Zanganeh said.



Last Update: Monday, 3 February 2020 KSA 13:33 - GMT 10:33