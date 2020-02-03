ENERGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ENERGY

Iran oil minister says China’s coronavirus impacted oil demand

This Nov. 17, 2007, file photo, shows a portion of the Tehran oil refinery, in Tehran, Iran. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Dubai Monday, 3 February 2020
Text size A A A

The spread of China’s new coronavirus had hit oil demand and called for an effort to stabilize oil prices, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday according to Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

The minister also said Iran would agree to an earlier OPEC meeting if the rest of the group’s members agreed to oil production cuts. OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are
considering meeting in February instead of March.

“The oil market is under pressure and prices have dropped to under $60 a barrel and efforts must be made to balance it,” Zanganeh said.
 

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 3 February 2020 KSA 13:33 - GMT 10:33
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Iran oil minister says China’s coronavirus impacted oil demand
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed