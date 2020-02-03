Russian President, Saudi Arabia’s King to continue cooperating in OPEC+ format

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz confirmed they are ready to coordinate efforts in the OPEC+ format to ensure stability on the global oil market, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

Both leaders spoke by phone on Monday and discussed the situation on the global hydrocarbons market, the Kremlin added in its statement.

OPEC members and their allies are having phone conversations about the slide in oil prices and whether to bring forward next month’s ministerial meeting, although no firm decision has been taken yet, a Gulf oil official told Al Arabiya English.

Last Update: Monday, 3 February 2020 KSA 21:28 - GMT 18:28