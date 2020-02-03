ENERGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ENERGY

UAE to develop new gas field with reserves of 80 tcf

The gas field will be developed by both Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. (Photo: Twitter)
Reuters, Dubai Monday, 3 February 2020
Text size A A A

The United Arab Emirates announced the discovery of a new gas field with an estimated reserves of 80 trillion cubic feet, the country's prime minister tweeted on Monday.

The gas field will be developed by both Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, said on his official Twitter account.
 

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 3 February 2020 KSA 11:28 - GMT 08:28
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
UAE to develop new gas field with reserves of 80 tcf
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed