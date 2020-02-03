UAE to develop new gas field with reserves of 80 tcf

The United Arab Emirates announced the discovery of a new gas field with an estimated reserves of 80 trillion cubic feet, the country's prime minister tweeted on Monday.



The gas field will be developed by both Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, said on his official Twitter account.



Last Update: Monday, 3 February 2020 KSA 11:28 - GMT 08:28