Libya’s oil production dropped to 181,576 barrels per day, NOC said on Friday.



Oil output in Libya has been plunging since January 18 due to a blockade of ports and fields by groups loyal to the Libyan National Army (LNA), falling to current levels from about 1.2 million bpd before the stoppage.



The United Nations expects eastern Libyan tribes leaders to submit by Thursday their list of conditions to reopen blocked oil terminals, UN envoy Ghassan Salame said on Thursday.



Salame told reporters in Geneva in a televised news conference he had spoken to the tribesmen allied to LNA commander Khalifa Haftar on Wednesday and asked them to specify their demands.

Last Update: Saturday, 8 February 2020 KSA 09:26 - GMT 06:26