ENERGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ENERGY

Libya’s oil production dropped to 181,576 barrels per day

A view shows el-Feel oil field near Murzuq, Libya, July 6, 2017. (Reuters)
Reuters, Cairo Saturday, 8 February 2020
Text size A A A

Libya’s oil production dropped to 181,576 barrels per day, NOC said on Friday.

Oil output in Libya has been plunging since January 18 due to a blockade of ports and fields by groups loyal to the Libyan National Army (LNA), falling to current levels from about 1.2 million bpd before the stoppage.

The United Nations expects eastern Libyan tribes leaders to submit by Thursday their list of conditions to reopen blocked oil terminals, UN envoy Ghassan Salame said on Thursday.

Salame told reporters in Geneva in a televised news conference he had spoken to the tribesmen allied to LNA commander Khalifa Haftar on Wednesday and asked them to specify their demands.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 8 February 2020 KSA 09:26 - GMT 06:26
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Libya’s oil production dropped to 181,576 barrels per day
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed