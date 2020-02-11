UAE nuclear power plant ready to launch in weeks: Mubadala Chief

The UAE’s first nuclear power plant will be ready to launch within weeks, according to Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, the CEO of Mubadala Investment Company and chairman of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation’s Board of Directors.

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has been the world’s largest nuclear energy construction site since 2015, with four nuclear reactors being built on one site.

The project will be ready within weeks, said Al Mubarak at the Milken Institute 2020 Middle East and Africa Summit, adding that it was the “fastest nuclear site ever.”

Originally due to open in 2017, Barakah is being built by Korea Electric Power Corporation.

UAE’s state news agency WAM reported in late January that the Atlanta Center of the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) had performed an operational readiness assessment and concluded that the first of four planned reactors was ready to start up.

