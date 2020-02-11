ENERGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ENERGY

UAE nuclear power plant ready to launch in weeks: Mubadala Chief

This undated photo on UAE'S state-run WAM news agency, shows the Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi’s Western desert. (Courtesy/WAM)
Matthew Amlôt, Al Arabiya English Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Text size A A A

The UAE’s first nuclear power plant will be ready to launch within weeks, according to Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, the CEO of Mubadala Investment Company and chairman of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation’s Board of Directors.

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has been the world’s largest nuclear energy construction site since 2015, with four nuclear reactors being built on one site.

The project will be ready within weeks, said Al Mubarak at the Milken Institute 2020 Middle East and Africa Summit, adding that it was the “fastest nuclear site ever.”

Originally due to open in 2017, Barakah is being built by Korea Electric Power Corporation.

UAE’s state news agency WAM reported in late January that the Atlanta Center of the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) had performed an operational readiness assessment and concluded that the first of four planned reactors was ready to start up.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 11 February 2020 KSA 09:33 - GMT 06:33
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
UAE nuclear power plant ready to launch in weeks: Mubadala Chief
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed