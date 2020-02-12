Libya’s NOC oil output drops to 183,265 bpd

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement on Tuesday that its crude output had dropped to 183,265 barrels per day as of February 11.



Oil output in Libya has fallen sharply since January 18 because of a blockade of ports and fields by groups loyal to Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar.



NOC added that total losses because of the blockade had reached more than $1.3 billion.

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 February 2020 KSA 09:58 - GMT 06:58