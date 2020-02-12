ENERGY
Libya’s NOC oil output drops to 183,265 bpd

The building housing Libya’s oil state energy firm, the National Oil Corporation (NOC), is seen in Tripoli, Libya. (Reuters)
Reuters, Cairo Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement on Tuesday that its crude output had dropped to 183,265 barrels per day as of February 11.

Oil output in Libya has fallen sharply since January 18 because of a blockade of ports and fields by groups loyal to Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar.

NOC added that total losses because of the blockade had reached more than $1.3 billion.

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 February 2020 KSA 09:58 - GMT 06:58
