Libya’s NOC oil output drops to 183,265 bpd

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement on Tuesday that its crude output had dropped to 183,265 barrels per day as of February 11.
Oil output in Libya has fallen sharply since January 18 because of a blockade of ports and fields by groups loyal to Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar.
NOC added that total losses because of the blockade had reached more than $1.3 billion.
