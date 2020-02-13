ENERGY
ChemChina shuts 100,000 bpd refinery due to coronavirus: Sources

Man near Beijing with mask for coronavirus, China, January 29, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Singapore Thursday, 13 February 2020
State-run China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, was forced to shut down a 100,000 barrels per day crude oil refinery in east China and cut processing rates at other two plants due to the coronavirus, three sources told Reuters on Thursday.

ChemChina switched off the five million tonnes per year crude oil unit at Zhenghe refinery in Shandong province on Wednesday, two of the sources said.

The company also reduced operating rates at two other plants in the province - Changyi and Huaxing - to 60 percent earlier this week from 70 percent previously. The two plants have a combined crude processing capacity of around 300,000 bpd.

Last Update: Thursday, 13 February 2020
