Saudi oil giant Aramco to report 2019 results on March 16

Saudi Aramco will report 2019 full-year results on March 16, the oil giant said on its website on Friday, its first set of financial results after the company went public in December.

Saudi Aramco’s record-breaking initial public offering (IPO) has grown to $29.4 billion since the company chose to exercise the so-called greenshoe option to sell an additional 450 million shares on Sunday, the company said in a statement on the Saudi Stock Market (Tadawul).

The energy giant had listed 1.5 percent, or three billion, of the company’s shares on the Tadawul in early December. The company raised $25.6 billion, a record for world’s largest IPO in itself, pricing its shares at 32 riyals ($8.53).

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Friday, 14 February 2020 KSA 18:52 - GMT 15:52