UAE’s nuclear regulator issues operating license for Barakah plant

This undated photo on UAE'S state-run WAM news agency, shows the Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi’s Western desert. (Courtesy/WAM)
Reuters, Abu Dhabi Monday, 17 February 2020
The United Arab Emirates’ nuclear regulator has issued an operating license for the first reactor at the Barakah nuclear power plant, a senior official said on Monday.

The license granted to the plant’s operator Nawah Energy Company will be for 60 years, Hamad al-Kaabi, deputy chairman of Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) told a news conference.

Barakah is the first nuclear power plant in the Gulf region, and when completed will have four reactors with total capacity of 5,600 megawatts (MW).
 

Last Update: Monday, 17 February 2020 KSA 10:50 - GMT 07:50
