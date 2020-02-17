UAE’s nuclear regulator issues operating license for Barakah plant

The United Arab Emirates’ nuclear regulator has issued an operating license for the first reactor at the Barakah nuclear power plant, a senior official said on Monday.
The license granted to the plant’s operator Nawah Energy Company will be for 60 years, Hamad al-Kaabi, deputy chairman of Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) told a news conference.
Barakah is the first nuclear power plant in the Gulf region, and when completed will have four reactors with total capacity of 5,600 megawatts (MW).
