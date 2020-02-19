UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant begins fuel loading

The loading of the first nuclear fuel assemblies of Unit 1 of the UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant began on Wednesday, state news agency WAM reported.

Nawah Energy Company, which was issued the operating license for the reactor on Monday by the country’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), began loading as an initial step towards commencing the plant’s operation.

“Receiving the operating license for Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a significant milestone for Nawah Energy Company as it becomes the latest operator to join the global nuclear community,” said Mark Reddemann, Nawah Chief Executive Officer.

“We are proud to have demonstrated that Nawah meets rigorous Federal requirements, as well as robust international standards for nuclear safety and quality. We are committed to meeting these standards throughout the start-up process and the lifespan of the plant,” he added.

Once the fuel is loaded, Nawah will begin a series of tests and gradually ramp up the reactor. It is during this process that the plant will begin to be synchronized to the grid and deliver electricity. Once all tests are completed, Unit 1 will enter commercial operations.

