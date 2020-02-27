Russia ‘very satisfied’ with Saudi Arabia partnership: Novak

Russia is “very satisfied” with its cooperation with Saudi Arabia and wants to continue it within OPEC and non-OPEC frameworks, as well as bilaterally, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

“We are very satisfied with the cooperation with our partners, Saudi Arabia, and naturally we want to continue to cooperate not only in the framework of multilateral relations - OPEC, but also bilaterally - we have a lot of joint projects,” he said.

Novak added that Russia was sticking to its earlier forecast of a potential hit to global demand from the coronavirus outbreak in China and beyond, adding that estimates may change given that the flu-like virus is spreading in Europe.



Last Update: Thursday, 27 February 2020 KSA 14:04 - GMT 11:04