Eni, Naturgy agree on deal to reopen Egypt’s Damietta LNG plant by June

Italy’s Eni and Spain’s Naturgy have reached an agreement with Egypt to resolve a series of disputes over the Damietta gas liquefaction plant in northern Egypt, paving the way for the facility to restart by June, the companies said on Thursday.
The agreement will end Naturgy’s business interests in Egypt and dissolve a joint venture between Naturgy and Eni, while Eni and state-owned Egyptian firms will increase their holdings in the Damietta plant.
The facility, which has a capacity of 7.56 billion cubic meters per year, has been idle since the end of 2012 when a popular uprising hit gas supplies in Egypt and the government was forced to import gas to meet domestic demand.
But recent discoveries mean Cairo now has a surplus of gas that it can export through liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants. Last year, Egypt exported more than 3 million tons of LNG, up from 1.5 million tons in 2018 and 850,000 tons in 2017.
