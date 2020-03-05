Oil gives up early gains even as OPEC discuss output cut

Crude oil prices ended lower, giving up early gains as major oil producers, including Saudi Arabia, struggled to bring Russia on board for deeper supply cuts to try to offset a slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
As the outbreak has spread, oil has dropped sharply, and rebounds have been short-lived. Brent crude futures settled down 73 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $51.13 a barrel, after reaching a high of $53.03 in the morning. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ended down 40 cents to $46.78 a barrel.
Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are seeking to persuade Russia to join in large additional oil output cuts to prop up prices. The group, known as OPEC+, has already cut 2.1 million bpd in supply, helping to shore up the price of crude.
Goldman Sachs cut its Brent price forecast to $45 a barrel in April while expecting Brent to gradually recover to $60 a barrel by the year-end.
The bank said while an output cut by OPEC “will help normalize oil demand and inventories later this year, they can’t prevent an already started large oil inventory accumulation.”
