Libya’s oil production falls to 119,867 barrels a day

Libya’s National Oil Corp (NOC) said the north African state’s oil output fell to an average of 119,867 barrels per day as of Wednesday, according to a statement on the state-owned company’s website.



The decline in output, it said, resulted in losses exceeding $2.7 billion since January 18, following a blockade of ports and oilfields by groups loyal to eastern-based Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar. Libya’s oil production was an estimated 1.3 million barrels a day before the closures.

Last Update: Friday, 6 March 2020 KSA 12:32 - GMT 09:32