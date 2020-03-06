Libya’s oil production falls to 119,867 barrels a day

Libya’s National Oil Corp (NOC) said the north African state’s oil output fell to an average of 119,867 barrels per day as of Wednesday, according to a statement on the state-owned company’s website.
The decline in output, it said, resulted in losses exceeding $2.7 billion since January 18, following a blockade of ports and oilfields by groups loyal to eastern-based Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar. Libya’s oil production was an estimated 1.3 million barrels a day before the closures.
-
4 minutes ago in World
-
5 minutes ago in World
-
37 minutes ago in Middle East
-
46 minutes ago in World
-
47 minutes ago in Economy
-
51 minutes ago in Middle East
-
1 hours ago in Middle East
-
1 hours ago in World
-
1 hours ago in World
-
1 hours ago in Economy
How are we doing?