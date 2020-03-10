Export bottlenecks constrain Russia’s ability to increase production: Reports

Russia’s ability to quickly lift oil production following the collapse of a global agreement to cut is restrained by bottlenecks in exporting capacity, market sources said and Reuters calculations showed on Tuesday.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other large oil producers led by Russia failed last week to agree on further joint action to curb production after the current deal expires at the end of March.
Russian oil industry players, notably its largest producer Rosneft, have long complained that the restrictions were causing Russia to lose market share, primarily to the US, which is not part of the cuts deal.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said all production restrictions related to the deal will be lifted from April 1, pitting Russia and Saudi Arabia against each other in a fight for market share.
Saudi Arabia earlier announced plans to raise crude supply to 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in April.
Novak reiterated on Tuesday that Russia has the ability to lift oil production by 200,000-300,000 bpd, and potentially as much as 500,000 bpd, from around 11.3 million bpd currently.
But shipping that oil outside Russia may be complicated by bottlenecks in export infrastructure. Russian refineries hit peak season for maintenance in April and May, meaning more crude will need to be exported instead of being refined domestically.
