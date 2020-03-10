Oil prices rise 4 pct after biggest one-day fall since 1991 following price war

Oil prices rose by more than $1 on Tuesday after a price war by top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia sparked the biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War, but investors saw little chance of a quick price recovery as the coronavirus cuts demand.
Saudi Arabia and Russia both said they would raise production at the weekend after a three-year pact between them and other major oil producers to limit supply fell apart on Friday.
Brent crude futures rose $1.41, or 4.1 per cent, to $35.77 a barrel by 0034 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.25, or 4 per cent, to $32.38 a barrel following declines of nearly 25 percent on Monday.
Both benchmarks dropped to their lowest since February 2016 in the previous session and recorded their biggest one-day percentage declines since January 17, 1991, when oil prices fell at the outset of the US Gulf War.
