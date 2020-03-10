ENERGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ENERGY

Russia does not rule out OPEC cooperation on oil market: Novak

Russian Energy Minister Novak arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna. (File photo: Reuters)
Matthew Amlôt, Al Arabiya English Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Text size A A A

Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Russia has not ruled out future cooperation with OPEC to stabilize the oil market.

“I want to say the doors aren't closed,” Novak told Russian television channel Rossiya 24.

The Minister noted that just because an agreement was not reached to extend the oil output cut agreement beyond April 1 “does not mean that in the future we can't cooperate with OPEC and non-OPEC countries.”

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-member allies, led by Russia, known as the OPEC+ alliance, had been committed to an output cut agreement to stabilize prices. The group fell apart on Friday following discussions over further output cuts to prop up prices following coronavirus-fueled demand fall, when Russia did not agree to a further 1.5 million barrel per day cut.

-With agencies

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 KSA 13:40 - GMT 10:40
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Russia does not rule out OPEC cooperation on oil market: Novak
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed