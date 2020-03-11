CHART: Saudi Arabia oil production costs lowest below $10, Russia around $40

Data from Saudi Aramco’s IPO prospectus last year shows that the energy giant has the lowest production costs in the world at under $10 per barrel, while Russia’s costs sit at around $40 per barrel.

Following the breakdown of talks on Friday between OPEC members and Russia on securing a further output cut of 1.5 million barrels per day, lines have been drawn in an oil market price war.

Saudi Aramco, the Kingdom’s energy giant, announced that it would be increasing production to 12.3 million barrels per day in April, around 2.5 million more than it will pump in March, and 300,000 more than the company’s maximum sustained capacity.

This huge increase in production, following the biggest drop in oil prices in nearly 30 years, is possible because the Kingdom has the lowest cost of production of any producer in the world at under $10 per barrel.

As oil prices have collapsed, other major producers are beginning to worry about the sustainability of production.

The cost of production for US shale is significantly higher than current prices, at around $50 per barrel, and US firms don’t have government backing or reserves to fall back on to remain competitive in a tight price environment.

Russian oil firms and Minister of Energy Alexander Novak are set to meet today to discuss future cooperation with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), as questions have been raised as to the sustainability of a price war with Saudi Arabia. Russian oil firms Rosneft and LUKOIL were trading down yesterday on the Russian stock exchange.

Russia’s Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Monday that the country’s sovereign wealth fund has enough reserves to cover the shortfall in income from falling oil prices between $25-$30 per barrel for six to 10 years.

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 March 2020 KSA 11:19 - GMT 08:19