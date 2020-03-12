OPEC+ technical panel may meet via video conference: Novak

The meeting of the technical panel of the OPEC+ oil producers’ group is likely to be held via a video conference, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday.

A deal to cut oil output struck by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia - a grouping known as OPEC+ - is due to expire at the end of this month.

Russia has said it will keep communication channels with its allies open in case any joint steps are required in the future.

