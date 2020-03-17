Saudi Arabia to boost oil exports to over 10 million bpd: Ministry of Energy

Saudi Arabia will boost its oil exports to over 10 million barrels per day in May, a spokesperson for the Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy said on Tuesday.

The boost in exports follows rising tensions in oil markets following a breakdown in talks between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia on March 6 to secure a further oil output cut. Futures of Brent and WTI crude have plummeted to under $30 per barrel, as fears of an imminent price war between producers became a reality.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will utilize the gas produced by the Fadhili gas plant to compensate for around 250,000 bpd of domestic oil consumption, which will enable the Kingdom to increase its crude exports during the coming few months to exceed 10 million bpd.” the spokesperson said.

Last week, the CEO of energy giant Saudi Aramco, Amin Nasser, said that the company would raise its crude supply to 12.3 million bpd with customers due to receive the additional volume starting April 1. The Energy Ministry then later directed the company to hike its capacity to 13 million bpd.

Research suggests that Saudi Arabia is best prepared for an oil price war, with the lowest oil extraction costs of any producer at around $3 per barrel. On Monday, Khalid al-Dabbagh, the CFO Saudi Aramco, said the company was “very comfortable” with oil at $30 per barrel, adding that Aramco has a “massive capacity” to borrow but does not need any additional debt.



Developing



Last Update: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 KSA 16:02 - GMT 13:02