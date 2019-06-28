MARKETS
Lego parent buys Madame Tussauds owner Merlin for £5bn

A waxwork model of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is prepared at Madame Tussauds in London on Sept. 7, 2015. (AP)
AFP, London Friday, 28 June 2019
A consortium including Lego owner Kirkbi agreed Friday to buy Britain’s Merlin Entertainments, owner of popular tourist attractions Madame Tussauds and the London Eye, for £5.0 billion.

Kirkbi, which is the majority owner in Danish toymaker Lego, said in a statement that it has agreed to buy Merlin in a consortium with US private equity group Blackstone and Canadian pension fund CPPIB for the equivalent of $6.3 billion, 5.6 billion euros, or £5.9 billion including debt.

