Lego parent buys Madame Tussauds owner Merlin for £5bn

A consortium including Lego owner Kirkbi agreed Friday to buy Britain’s Merlin Entertainments, owner of popular tourist attractions Madame Tussauds and the London Eye, for £5.0 billion.

Kirkbi, which is the majority owner in Danish toymaker Lego, said in a statement that it has agreed to buy Merlin in a consortium with US private equity group Blackstone and Canadian pension fund CPPIB for the equivalent of $6.3 billion, 5.6 billion euros, or £5.9 billion including debt.

Last Update: Friday, 28 June 2019 KSA 10:10 - GMT 07:10