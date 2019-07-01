MARKETS
Saudi Arabia hires banks for dual-tranche debut euro bond

Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale have been hired as global coordinators and bookrunners. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters Monday, 1 July 2019
Saudi Arabia has hired a group of banks including Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale to arrange a global investor call ahead of an issuance of euro-denominated bonds, its first in that currency, a document issued by one of the banks leading the potential deal showed on Monday.

Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale have been hired as global coordinators and bookrunners, while BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, and Samba Capital have been mandated as lead managers and passive bookrunners, according to the document.

The kingdom is looking to issue bonds in tranches of eight and 20 years following the call, scheduled for Monday.

Last Update: Monday, 1 July 2019 KSA 14:09 - GMT 11:09
