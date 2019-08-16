Eurozone bond yields linger around record lows on recession risks

Government bond yields in the eurozone hovered near record lows on Friday, reflecting heightened expectations for European Central Bank (ECB) easing soon and concern about global recession risks.
Ten-year bond yields in Germany and Italy were poised to record their biggest weekly falls since mid-2018, while Spanish 10-year yields, down 23 basis points this week, are on track for their biggest weekly fall since 2016.
ECB policymaker Olli Rehn on Thursday flagged the need for a significant easing package in September, sending yields across the bloc to new lows.
Alongside increasing concern about global recession risks, fueled after the US bond yield curve on Wednesday inverted for the first time in 12 years, this has meant another stellar week for world bond markets where prices have shot up -- pushing yields down.
“The underlying concern and drivers such as a recession and the expectation for an aggressive policy response, fueled by Rehn's comments yesterday, has given the bond market another boost at already elevated levels,” said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.
In early trade, most 10-year bond yields in the euro area were flat to a touch lower on the day. Germany's 10-year bond yield hovered near a record low hit on Thursday at -0.714 percent and is down around 12 basis points this week.
In Italy, speculation that the ECB will cut rates and unveil other easing measures at its September meeting has helped the bond market recover from sharp selling a week ago after the prospect of a snap election moved back into focus.
-
12 hours ago in Middle East
-
12 hours ago in Energy
-
12 hours ago in Markets
-
12 hours ago in Markets
-
12 hours ago in World
-
12 hours ago in World
-
12 hours ago in World
-
12 hours ago in World
-
12 hours ago in World
-
12 hours ago in Variety
How are we doing?