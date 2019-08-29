MARKETS
LATEST
BUSINESS
MARKETS

Saudi blue chips fall following Kingdom’s full MSCI inclusion

Saudi Arabia has completed its inclusion in the MSCI emerging markets index. (File photo: Reuters)
Matthew Amlôt, Al Arabiya English Thursday, 29 August 2019
Text size A A A

Saudi Arabia blue chip stocks fell on Thursday with the Tadawul All Share Index down 1.22 percent.

Banks have led the fall with Al Rajhi bank down 2.08 percent, and NCB down 1.03 percent. Riyad Bank and Samba Financial Group are also down by 0.78 and 2.67 percent respectively.

Petrochemical manufacturer SABIC also fell, down 0.4 percent, while Saudi Telecom Company was up 0.8 percent.

On Wednesday Saudi Arabia completed its inclusion in the MSCI emerging markets index, bringing the weight of Saudi equities in the index to 2.8 percent.

Equity markets frequently rally after an upgrade announcement and then begin to retract following the upgrade. In a recent report, the Institute of International Finance (IFF) said that this pattern has been repeated in the UAE and Pakistan. The IFF added that it doesn’t believe a major correction will occur, however.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 29 August 2019 KSA 13:49 - GMT 10:49
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Saudi blue chips fall following Kingdom’s full MSCI inclusion
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed