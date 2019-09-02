UAE’s Bank of Sharjah hires banks for five-year bond

Bank of Sharjah has hired banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings ahead of a planned issue of five-year US dollar-denominated bonds, a document issued by one of the banks showed.



The Abu Dhabi-listed lender, which is 17.2 percent owned by the government of the emirate of Sharjah, has appointed Bank ABC, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank and JPMorgan to arrange meetings in the Middle East, Asia and the UK starting on September 3.



It has also invited holders of its outstanding $500 million bonds due in 2020 to tender the notes for purchase by Bank of Sharjah for cash after the settlement of the new bonds, the document said.



Bank of Sharjah is rated BBB+ by Fitch. The new notes will be of benchmark size, which generally means upwards of $500 million, and are part of a $1.5 billion bond program.

