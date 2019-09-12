Lebanon still mulling plans for possible dollar debt sale: Minister

Lebanon is still considering the option of a new dollar debt sale and has not yet announced any issuance, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil told Reuters on Thursday.



Last week Khalil told a television talk show that one option in front of Lebanon for paying its debt obligations would be to issue $1.5-2 billion in dollar bonds.



“The ministry has not announced any issuance and has not taken any step yet regarding bonds,” he told Reuters.



Beirut has a $1.5 billion Eurobond repayment coming up on November 28.



“We need now to sell more bonds in foreign currency that we will issue. The (central bank) governor and I will come up with a plan for how we can work on attracting part of that amount that could maybe be between $1.5-2 billion, to cover what will become due from previous issuances,” he told a talk show on Lebanon’s MTV television a week ago.



“We have already agreed there will be a number of tools that complement each other. Within this are issuances at low interest rates, (and) a program of issuing Eurobonds that we need from now to the end of the month,” he said.



Last Update: Thursday, 12 September 2019 KSA 14:04 - GMT 11:04