Egypt’s EGX30 share index climbed 3.8 percent in Sunday morning trade after the central bank cut key interest rates for the second month in a row, bourse data showed.



The central bank cut overnight deposit and lending rates on Thursday by 100 basis points to 13.25 percent and 14.25 percent respectively.

Last Update: Sunday, 29 September 2019 KSA 12:10 - GMT 09:10