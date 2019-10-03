Saudi Arabia increases Asia selling price of its Arab light crude in November

Saudi Arabia has set its November Arab light crude oil official selling price to Asia at plus $3 versus Oman/Dubai average, up 70 cents a barrel from October, according to a statement by state oil company Aramco on Thursday.



Aramco lowered its selling price for Arab light crude oil to Northwestern Europe to a discount of $2.85 a barrel to ICE Brent settlement, down $1.60 a barrel from the previous month.



Saudi Arabia kept its November Arab light crude oil official selling price to the US at plus $2.95 versus ASCI, unchanged from October.

Last Update: Thursday, 3 October 2019 KSA 15:33 - GMT 12:33