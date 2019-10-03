MARKETS
Saudi Arabia increases Asia selling price of its Arab light crude in November

Saudi Arabia kept its November Arab light crude oil official selling price to the US at plus $2.95 versus ASCI. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Dubai Thursday, 3 October 2019
Saudi Arabia has set its November Arab light crude oil official selling price to Asia at plus $3 versus Oman/Dubai average, up 70 cents a barrel from October, according to a statement by state oil company Aramco on Thursday.

Aramco lowered its selling price for Arab light crude oil to Northwestern Europe to a discount of $2.85 a barrel to ICE Brent settlement, down $1.60 a barrel from the previous month.

Saudi Arabia kept its November Arab light crude oil official selling price to the US at plus $2.95 versus ASCI, unchanged from October.

