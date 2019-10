Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) announced on Monday that it had issued a resolution approving the Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group Company’s application for an initial public offering (IPO).

Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services is one of the biggest hospital operators in the Middle East.

The company is offering 52.5 million shares for a 15 percent stake.

Last Update: Thursday, 3 October 2019 KSA 11:33 - GMT 08:33