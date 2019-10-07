MARKETS
Lebanese cenbank chief says providing dollars to local markets

The governor assured that the central bank is continuing to secure dollars to Lebanese markets. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Beirut Monday, 7 October 2019
The head of Lebanon’s central bank said on Monday it is continuing to provide dollars to local financial markets, adding the country has “numerous possibilities” as it looks for assistance to curb a sharp loss of investor confidence.

“We know there is a lot of noise about the monetary situation, however the capacities are available and we are continuing to secure dollars to the markets in Lebanon,” Banque du Liban Governor Riad Salameh, who is in the United Arab Emirates for meetings, said in comments to journalists distributed by Tele Liban.

Asked if the UAE may provide Lebanon with financial assistance by subscribing to a bond issue, he said, “There are numerous possibilities and discussions. But this matter is left to heads of state. They will decide.”
 

Monday, 7 October 2019

