Saudi Arabia has completed a 7.27 billion riyal ($1.94 billion) sukuk, a Sharia-compliant bond, issuance under the Saudi Arabian Government SAR-denominated Sukuk Program, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Tuesday.

The notes are split into four tranches with maturities in 2025, 2030, 2034, and 2049.

Last Update: Tuesday, 22 October 2019 KSA 10:49 - GMT 07:49