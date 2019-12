Saudi Arabia might issue new international bonds as soon as January, as part of plans to raise $32 billion worth of debt next year, a senior finance ministry official told Reuters.

Local issues are expected to account for 55 percent of the total debt issuance plan, and the remainder will be raised internationally, Fahad al-Saif, who heads the kingdom’s debt management office (DMO), said in an interview.



Last Update: Wednesday, 11 December 2019 KSA 12:50 - GMT 09:50