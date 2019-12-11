Saudi Arabia’s record-breaking initial public offering (IPO) has caused a stir online, with people taking to Twitter to respond to the $1.88 trillion valuation.

“Historic moment for the Kingdom, the company. To all the naysayers … well numbers don't lie,” tweeted one user.

#Aramco shares are up 10%, the daily limit, trading at SAR 35.20 in its debut on Tadawul. Historic moment for the Kingdom, the company. To all the naysayers... well numbers don't lie ;) Valuation is now $1.88, beating Apple as the largest listed company in the world! — Celine Aswad (@ceemytweet) December 11, 2019

“Great Going Saudi Aramco. Wishing you the best on your cracker of an IPO,” another user said.

Great Going Saudi Aramco. Wishing you the best on your cracker of an IPO. I am what I am today because of @Saudi_Aramco — Nishant Karkala (@nish2027) December 11, 2019

At its market cap, the company is $690 billion more valuable than the previous placeholder Apple Inc, and $1.6 trillion larger than its closest competitor ExxonMobil. The vast size of Aramco was a topic of discussion on social media, with users highlighting its size in comparison to competitors.

One user posted the following image, showing the Japanese giant lizard Godzilla representing Aramco, towering over buildings which represent US tech companies:

#Aramco the largest company in the world pic.twitter.com/THYUwLH5YY — 🇸🇦 رمز الوطن 🇸🇦 (@zamn717) December 11, 2019

Since the shares began trading at 10:30 a.m. Riyadh time on Wednesday, Twitter users have come forward with narratives and theories about the IPO.

“If Aramco was a country then it would definitely be in [the] top 10 richest country [countries] in the world,” a user said in a tweet.

If aramco was a country then it would definitely be in top 10 richest country in the world — Shreyaskar singh 🇮🇳 (@Shreyaskar8) December 11, 2019

Another user compared the company’s valuation to those of some mainstream US companies.

A 10 percent at a $1.88 trillion market cap is more than the valuations of Cisco ($187 billion), Oracle ($183 billion), and Pepsi ($190 billion), the user said.

A 10% at a $1.88Trillion market cap is more than the valuations of Cisco ($187bn), Oracle ($183bn), almost = Pepsi ($190bn)



$2.5Trn seems like the base for this owing to investor appetite — O (@AnObliviousGeek) December 11, 2019

The listing is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, which aims to wean the Kingdom off its reliance on oil to diversify the economy. The proceeds from the listing are expected to go towards these diversification initiatives and could be invested in sectors such as logistics, mining, education and health.

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 December 2019 KSA 14:43 - GMT 11:43