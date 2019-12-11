Saudi Arabia’s record-breaking initial public offering (IPO) has caused a stir online, with people taking to Twitter to respond to the $1.88 trillion valuation.
#Aramco shares are up 10%, the daily limit, trading at SAR 35.20 in its debut on Tadawul. Historic moment for the Kingdom, the company. To all the naysayers... well numbers don't lie ;) Valuation is now $1.88, beating Apple as the largest listed company in the world!— Celine Aswad (@ceemytweet) December 11, 2019
Great Going Saudi Aramco. Wishing you the best on your cracker of an IPO. I am what I am today because of @Saudi_Aramco— Nishant Karkala (@nish2027) December 11, 2019
#Aramco the largest company in the world pic.twitter.com/THYUwLH5YY— 🇸🇦 رمز الوطن 🇸🇦 (@zamn717) December 11, 2019
If aramco was a country then it would definitely be in top 10 richest country in the world— Shreyaskar singh 🇮🇳 (@Shreyaskar8) December 11, 2019
A 10% at a $1.88Trillion market cap is more than the valuations of Cisco ($187bn), Oracle ($183bn), almost = Pepsi ($190bn)— O (@AnObliviousGeek) December 11, 2019
