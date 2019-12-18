Saudi Aramco’s shares opened lower at 37.50 riyals on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) following its inclusion in the MSCI, Tadawul indices.

The stock was down 1.6 percent at 37.20 riyals in early trading on Wednesday.

Analysts had previously told Al Arabiya English that Aramco’s inclusion on global index provider MSCI would attract around $2.4 billion in both passive and active inflows.

Both the Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) and the MSCI Index were marginally up.

Separately, Saudi Aramco said that Goldman Sachs may stabilize an offer of 3 billion of the oil giant's shares.

The investment bank was named Aramco’s stabilizing manager for its initial public offering earlier this month.

A stabilizing bid is a purchase of stock by underwriters to support the price of a stock immediately after its listing.

The first stabilization period for Aramco shares is expected to end no later than January 9 2020, the company said in a statement.



Last Update: Wednesday, 18 December 2019 KSA 10:57 - GMT 07:57