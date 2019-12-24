German automaker BMW AG said on Monday it was being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission following a report of a probe related to the company’s sales practices.



“We can confirm that we’ve been contacted by the SEC and are cooperating fully with the investigation,” a BMW spokesman said, but declined to comment further.



The Wall Street Journal earlier reported, citing a source, that the SEC was probing BMW’s sales practices.

Last Update: Tuesday, 24 December 2019 KSA 00:30 - GMT 21:30