Mainland Chinese stocks fell more than two percent at the start of trade Tuesday, extending the previous day's massive losses as the number of deaths from the coronavirus rose to more than 400 and those infected broke 20,000.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.23 percent, or 61.34 points, to 2,685.27 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 3.48 percent, or 56.04 points, to 1,552.96.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index added 0.51 percent, or 134.68 points to 26,491.66.

Last Update: Tuesday, 4 February 2020 KSA 04:59 - GMT 01:59