OPEC holds crunch talks with its allies on Friday after the group told Russia and others it wanted an additional 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil cuts until the end of 2020, saying a big move was needed to deal with the impact of coronavirus.
OPEC’s proposal effectively presents an ultimatum to Moscow, which has so far been reluctant to back extra curbs on supply, even though oil prices have plunged more than 20 percent since the start of the year, trading below $50 a barrel on Friday.
Saudi Arabia had been pushing for a big oil cut ahead of this week’s talks in Vienna between OPEC, Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+.
But OPEC ministers, who met on Thursday, backed a proposal for an even larger reduction than expected.
Their decision followed two rounds of talks, first a formal session at OPEC headquarters and then an informal gathering at a Vienna hotel, when the ministers said the extra 1.5 million bpd of cuts should run to the end of the year not just till June.
The ministers said the market faced an “unprecedented situation” because of the coronavirus outbreak, which has prompted measures to stop it spreading that have dampened global economic activity and put the brakes on demand for oil.
If Russia, which has been cooperating with OPEC since 2016, and other producers approve OPEC’s proposal, it will mean the biggest curbs on production since the 2008 financial crisis.
