Bahrain’s central bank cut its overnight lending rate to 2.45 per cent from 4per cent “in light of the recent global developments,” it said in a statement on Thursday.
“The CBB continues to monitor global and local market developments closely in order to take any further necessary actions,” it said, adding it cut the rate to “to ensure the smooth functioning of the money markets in Bahrain.”
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?