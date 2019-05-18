Uber launches new feature for Saudi women drivers to choose passengers

Uber has launched a new feature allowing female drivers in Saudi Arabia to block male passengers from hailing a ride with them.

The “Women Preferred View” feature was launched in April, after a 2018 Uber survey in Saudi Arabia found 74 percent of female drivers would not take male passengers.

After the driving ban on women in Saudi Arabia was lifted, Uber launched ‘Masaruky’ – an initiative aimed at increasing women’s participation in the workforce through access to affordable transportation through Uber technology.

“Many women have already recognized that Uber is the right choice for anyone who wants to make an extra earning from the flexible economic opportunities the technology provides on their own schedules, and we hope the new registration portal will help address any queries they may have as they gear up to start driving on the Uber app,” Ohoud al-Arifi, Uber’s marketing manager in Saudi Arabia, had said in 2018.

In 2018, an Uber survey carried out in collaboration with international research house Ipsos, found that 78 percent of Saudi women surveyed were likely to get a driving license post ban, with almost a third (31 percent) of those surveyed indicating that they were interested in driving as a job.

The feature has only been introduced in Saudi Arabia.

Last Update: Saturday, 18 May 2019 KSA 16:08 - GMT 13:08