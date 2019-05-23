TECHNOLOGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY

Former Nissan chairman Ghosn appears in Tokyo court

Carlos Ghosn attends at the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show. (File photo: Reuters)
The Associated Press, Tokyo Thursday, 23 May 2019
Text size A A A

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has appeared in a Japanese courtroom for a hearing ahead of his trial on accusations of financial misconduct.

Thursday’s session is the first in a series of hearings to iron out logistics for the actual trial, the date for which has not been set.

Ghosn was arrested in November and charged with underreporting his income and breach of trust. He was released on bail in March, be rearrested on April 4 on fresh accusations.

He was released again on April 25 on an additional 500 million yen ($4.5 million) bail. Ghosn has maintained his innocence, denouncing his arrest as “a conspiracy” by some at Nissan Motor Co.

His bail conditions forbid him from contacting his wife. Prosecutors say that’s to prevent evidence tampering.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 23 May 2019 KSA 09:30 - GMT 06:30
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Former Nissan chairman Ghosn appears in Tokyo court
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed