Huawei to ask US court to throw out federal ban

The Chinese tech giant filed suit against the US bill in March. (File photo: AFP)
AFP, Shenzhen Wednesday, 29 May 2019
Huawei said on Wednesday that the tech giant will ask a US court to throw out US legislation that bars federal agencies from buying its products.

“The bill directly determines that Huawei is guilty and imposed a large number of restrictions on Huawei,” said Song Liuping, the firm’s legal officer, in a statement carried by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The tech giant filed suit against the US bill in March, saying it was unconstitutional.

Last Thursday, Japan’s Panasonic said it is suspending business with Huawei after a US ban.

The moves follow a decision by US President Donald Trump to effectively ban US companies from supplying Huawei and affiliates with critical components, citing security concerns.

US officials this week, however, issued a 90-day reprieve on the ban on dealing with Huawei, saying breathing space is needed to avoid huge disruption.

Last Update: Wednesday, 29 May 2019 KSA 09:51 - GMT 06:51
