Saudi Arabian Airlines has decided to expand its order of the existing Airbus A320neo family of planes from 35 to as many as 100, including 35 options, the companies said.

The additional firm order takes the airline’s order from the A320neo family of aircraft to 65, of which 15 are the new Airbus A321XLR planes, the companies said on Tuesday.

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 June 2019 KSA 14:11 - GMT 11:11