KLM, Qantas avoiding parts of Iranian airspace

A Boeing 737 of Dutch company KLM flies during its approach to Toulouse-Blagnac airport in Blagnac on March 2, 2017. (AFP)
Reuters, Amsterdam Friday, 21 June 2019
Air France-KLM’s Dutch subsidiary KLM is avoiding flying over parts of Iran as a precautionary measure, a spokesman said on Friday, confirming a report by the Netherlands’ state broadcaster NOS.

The spokesman could not provide further details. The NOS report said that the company decided to reroute flights following a decision last night by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to stop American operators from flying over Tehran-controlled airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

Australia’s Qantas directs flights away from Strait of Hormuz

Australia’s flag carrier, Qantas Airways Ltd, said on Friday that its flights over the Middle East would avoid the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman following the downing of a US surveillance drone in the region.

The restriction will mean a slight change to the route for flights between Australia and London, the airline said in a statement.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency order prohibiting US operators from flying in Iran-controlled airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman due to heightened tensions.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Last Update: Friday, 21 June 2019 KSA 11:00 - GMT 08:00
