The first crew to blast off to the International Space Station following a launch accident that deepened doubts over Russia’s space program returned to earth on Tuesday.

NASA astronaut Anne McClain, veteran cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko of Roscosmos, and Canadian Space Agency record-holder David Saint-Jacques touched down on the Kazakh steppe at 0247 GMT.

Last Update: Tuesday, 25 June 2019 KSA 11:43 - GMT 08:43