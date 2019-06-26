Saudi Crown Prince meets top South Korean business leaders during visit to Seoul

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has met with the heads of South Korean companies Hyundai and SK Group during his state visit to Seoul.

The Saudi Crown Prince met with Hyundai Group Vice President Chung Eui-sun, Hyundai Heavy Industries President Ka Sam-Hyun and Chairman of SK Group Chey Tae-won during the sideline meetings.

During the meeting, they heads of the Hyundai companies discussed opportunities for mutual investments, especially regarding opportunities at King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries & Services.

At the meeting with SK Group, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman talked about the prospects for cooperation and investment in the field of petrochemicals, the environment, clean energy, and battery technology.

On Wednesday, the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) announced the signing of 15 memoranda of understanding (MOUs) and agreements with Korean investors. Two new licenses were also awarded to Korean businesses, permitting them to establish operations in the Kingdom.



