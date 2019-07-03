Tesla delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%

Tesla Inc set a record for quarterly vehicle deliveries in a triumphant response to months of questions about demand for its luxury electric cars, sending shares up 7% after hours on Tuesday.
Tesla did not comment on profit, which is still elusive, but the robust deliveries could help jumpstart investor sentiment on Tesla, which has been challenged in recent months.
