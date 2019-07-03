Vodafone joins EE in offering 5G in Britain

Vodafone on Wednesday launched its 5G service in the UK, but without smartphones from controversial Chinese technology giant Huawei.
By sidelining Huawei phones, Vodafone has mirrored action by fellow British mobile network operator and internet service provider, EE. EE became the first UK provider to roll out the technology that offers almost instantaneous data transfer with its own launch at the end of May.
“5G will transform the way we live and work,” Vodafone UK Chief Executive Officer Nick Jeffery said Wednesday.
-
20 hours ago in Middle East
-
20 hours ago in North Africa
-
20 hours ago in World
-
20 hours ago in Middle East
-
20 hours ago in World
-
20 hours ago in Middle East
-
20 hours ago in Energy
-
20 hours ago in Technology
-
20 hours ago in Entertainment
-
20 hours ago in Middle East
How are we doing?