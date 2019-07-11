TECHNOLOGY
Twitter suffers widespread outage, shares down

The Twitter logo appears on a phone post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (File photo: AP)
Reuters Thursday, 11 July 2019
Shares of Twitter Inc traded lower on Thursday after users across the globe reported issues with accessing the microblogging platform.

“We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter,” a company spokeswoman said.

Twitter, however, did not provide any details on the outage.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed that there are nearly 70,000 incidents of people across the globe reporting issues with Twitter.

Shares were last down nearly 1% at $37.12 in afternoon trading.

Last Update: Thursday, 11 July 2019 KSA 22:48 - GMT 19:48
Twitter suffers widespread outage, shares down
