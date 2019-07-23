E-commerce platform Noon to test out driverless buses in Saudi, UAE

China’s Neolix has signed a preliminary agreement with Middle East e-commerce company noon to trial driverless vehicles in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Neolix will build driverless vehicles customized to the region’s weather conditions, where temperatures can soar above 50 degrees Celsius in the summer, noon said in a statement on Tuesday.
Noon, a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s sovereign Public Investment Fund and Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar, will focus on ‘last mile delivery’ of the vehicles in select areas of Abu Dhabi and Dubai over the next few weeks, the company added.
It did not give trial dates for Saudi Arabia.
-
1 hours ago in Middle East
-
25 hours ago in Middle East
-
25 hours ago in Middle East
-
25 hours ago in Sport
-
25 hours ago in Middle East
-
25 hours ago in Economy
-
25 hours ago in GULF
-
25 hours ago in GULF
-
25 hours ago in Economy
-
25 hours ago in Technology
How are we doing?