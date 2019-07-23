TECHNOLOGY
Trump meets with tech CEOs on Huawei

“The CEOs expressed strong support of the President’s policies, including national security restrictions on United States telecom equipment purchases and sales to Huawei,” a White House statement said. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Washington Tuesday, 23 July 2019
US President Donald Trump met on Monday with the chief executives of seven technology companies and he agreed with their request for timely licensing decisions from the Commerce Department on blacklisted Chinese firm Huawei Technologies, the White House said.

“The CEOs expressed strong support of the President’s policies, including national security restrictions on United States telecom equipment purchases and sales to Huawei,” a White House statement said. “They requested timely licensing decisions from the Department of Commerce, and the President agreed,” it said.

The CEOs of Micron Technology Inc, Western Digital Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google, Cisco Systems Inc, Intel Corp and Broadcom Inc attended the meeting, the statement said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 23 July 2019 KSA 07:01 - GMT 04:01
